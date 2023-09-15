Wichita man pleads guilty to carrying gun while trafficking drugs

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Matt Heilman
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man faces a maximum sentence of life in prison after pleading guilty to one count of possession of a firearm during a drug traffic offense, the United State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed.

The federal office said an investigation into fentanyl trafficking led to 37-year-old Grant Lubbers’ arrest in April 2021, in Andover.

“Using a search warrant, agents searched Lubbers’ vehicle and found a backpack containing approximately 3,000 pills that later tested positive for fentanyl, $22,000 in chase, and a firearm,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The Justice Department said the DEA is investigating the case with Lubbers’ sentencing scheduled for Nov. 29.

