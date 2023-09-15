Wichita police investigate school threat circulating on social media

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Officers from the Wichita Police Department were out at specific Wichita schools on Friday following a threat circulating on social media.

The police department said detectives are following up on leads and attempting to identify the source of the post. WPD said it was working with Wichita Public Schools to ensure student and staff safety.

“Threats like these are always taken seriously, can cause major disruption to people’s normal activities, and are a violation of the law,” said WPD. “Any person who makes these threats will be investigated and held accountable for their actions by the Wichita Police Department.”

Anyone with information regarding the threats is asked to call WPD investigations at (316) 268-4407, Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111, or See Something Say Something at (316) 519-2282.

