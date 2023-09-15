Wichita State University uses goats to help keep grass short, clear weeds on campus

Goats clearing tall grass and weeds at Wichita State University
Goats clearing tall grass and weeds at Wichita State University(Wichita State University)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University this week shared photos of dependable farm animals taking pride in their contributions to maintaining grounds on the main campus in northeast Wichita. WSU said the goats’ task is to chew back grass and weeds in areas where lawnmowers can’t safely go. With the pictures, the university gave a shoutout to WSU Facilities Services for “thinking outside the box.”

In similar efforts this spring and summer, the City of Wichita used goats to clear brush on city-owned property and the animals stepped up to maintain the lawn for a McPherson retirement community.

The goats at Wichita State are with Restoration Grazing, LLC out of Beaumont, Kansas. The organization said the goats will work on WSU’s campus for about a week, helping to clear an approximate eight-acre field where construction materials prevent the safe use of machine mowers.

An entrepreneur offers his goats to clear brush on property owned by the City of Wichita.
The Cedars invited more than 70 goats for a quick meal as a way to clear poison ivy and other unwanted plants without the use of dangerous chemicals.

