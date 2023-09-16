Baby dies at day care in New York City, 3 other children hospitalized

Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx.
Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx.(NEWS 12 THE BRONX, LLC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A 1-year-old boy died and 3 other children were hospitalized after emergency workers responded to a report of cardiac arrest at a day care center in New York City on Friday, authorities said.

Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx. The exact cause is still under investigation.

The 1-year-old boy was pronounced dead. Two 2-year-old boys and a baby girl remain hospitalized.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $20,000 ring and no one knows where it is. The woman it belongs to contacted FactFinder for...
Salina jewelry store announces closure following questions into missing $20,000 ring
On Wednesday, it was announced that all DAV Thrift Stores in Wichita had closed and would not...
Donations piling up after DAV Thrift Stores close in Wichita
The Dodge City Police Department arrested Andrew Phaengsy, 21, and Rachel Zubiate, 19, for...
Parents arrested, accused of child abuse in death of Dodge City toddler
One person suffered critical injuries and two others were seriously hurt in a crash near Elbing...
Air ambulance transports 1 of 3 people injured in Butler County crash
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump chooses Kansas as first state to file paperwork in preparation for presidential primary

Latest News

New York Mets' Pete Alonso, right, watches his three-run home run during the seventh inning of...
Man snags 2 foul balls in span of 3 pitches at Citi Field, gives them to his mom as birthday gift
ambulance
Pedestrians struck at Kansas State Fair
FILE- Ashton Kutcher, left, and Danny Masterson present the award for collaborative video of...
Ashton Kutcher resigns as chair of anti-sex abuse organization after Danny Masterson letter
Sign Up for Civic Ready Sedgwick County alerts
Sedgwick County’s Civic Ready alerts keep citizens informed