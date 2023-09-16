Pedestrians struck at Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident at the Kansas State Fair.

Reno County dispatchers said the incident involved pedestrians being struck by a vehicle, near Gate 6 on the north side of the fairgrounds.

Dispatchers could not say how many people were or how badly they were injured.

