Pedestrians struck at Kansas State Fair

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident at the Kansas State Fair.

Reno County dispatchers said the incident involved pedestrians being struck by a vehicle, near Gate 6 on the north side of the fairgrounds.

Dispatchers could not say how many people were or how badly they were injured.

