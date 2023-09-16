Scattered showers and warmer weather on tap for this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says a few morning - early afternoon showers are likely ahead of a gorgeous afternoon. Highs will climb into the 70s and 80s around the state with plentiful sunshine. However, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening - night for north central and far eastern ks. Most areas will remain dry and any rain that does fall will generally be very light.

Sunday will be dry and warmer with everyone seeing highs in the 80s and nice weather for the last day of the fair!

Next week is looking active late in the week with widespread showers and storms. you will need to stay updated on the forecast!

Wichita area forecast:

Today: A few showers early, then turning mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 80

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SE/NW 5-10. High: 85.

Mon: High: 88 Low: 57 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; slight chance of afternoon/overnight storms.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 61 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Fri: High: 79 Low: 63 Chance of showers and storms.

Sat: High: 78. Low: 60. Chance of showers and storms.

