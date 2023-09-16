Sunny and warmer Sunday

Highs in the low to mid 80s
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way for the next few days.

Isolated thunderstorms will remain possible this afternoon and evening near Salina and into northeast Kansas. Some of the stronger storms could produce hail and strong winds before activity diminishes after sunset.

It will be a cool start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

Warmer weather will continue into the week ahead with highs remaining in the 80s every day.

More isolated thunderstorms will be possible Monday night over central and eastern Kansas and again Tuesday night over south central and southeast Kansas.

A changing weather pattern at the end of the week could bring more chances for thunderstorms to Kansas Thursday through Saturday. The exact timing of rain and how much we may get remains uncertain this many days away, so check back for updated forecasts as we get closer.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: Light. Low: 57

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW/NE 5-10. High: 85

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 58

Mon: High: 89 Mostly sunny and breezy; slight chance of storms overnight.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 63 Partly cloudy and breezy; slight chance of storms overnight.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Fri: High: 81 Low: 63 Chance of showers and storms. Breezy.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 64 Chance of showers and storms. Breezy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $20,000 ring and no one knows where it is. The woman it belongs to contacted FactFinder for...
Salina jewelry store announces closure following questions into missing $20,000 ring
The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 22-year-old driver struck three people outside the Kansas...
3 struck by car at Kansas State Fair
One person suffered critical injuries and two others were seriously hurt in a crash near Elbing...
Air ambulance transports 1 of 3 people injured in Butler County crash
KWCH court gavel
Kansas woman sentenced for insurance fraud
Wichita Public Schools
Social media threat against Wichita schools not considered credible

Latest News

South central KS timeline
Scattered showers and warmer weather on tap for this weekend
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Rain tonight, turning warmer this weekend
what's next
Shower/storm chances stick around today
Chances end by Saturday morning
Scattered rain chances, but amounts won’t be overly heavy