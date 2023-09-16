Sunny and warmer Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way for the next few days.

Isolated thunderstorms will remain possible this afternoon and evening near Salina and into northeast Kansas. Some of the stronger storms could produce hail and strong winds before activity diminishes after sunset.

It will be a cool start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

Warmer weather will continue into the week ahead with highs remaining in the 80s every day.

More isolated thunderstorms will be possible Monday night over central and eastern Kansas and again Tuesday night over south central and southeast Kansas.

A changing weather pattern at the end of the week could bring more chances for thunderstorms to Kansas Thursday through Saturday. The exact timing of rain and how much we may get remains uncertain this many days away, so check back for updated forecasts as we get closer.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: Light. Low: 57

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW/NE 5-10. High: 85

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 58

Mon: High: 89 Mostly sunny and breezy; slight chance of storms overnight.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 63 Partly cloudy and breezy; slight chance of storms overnight.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Fri: High: 81 Low: 63 Chance of showers and storms. Breezy.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 64 Chance of showers and storms. Breezy.

