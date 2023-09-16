Youth pastor & teacher charged with 5 attempted murder charges & aggravated arson

Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting fire to his home.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Melonne McBride and Mark Poulose
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Matthew Lee Richards, 41, is charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated arson after early Saturday morning’s house fire in Goode Estates.

Richards has been identified as the father and husband of the victims.

At 3:47 a.m., Saturday morning, the Shawnee Police and Fire department responded to the 6600 block of Goode Drive on a reported house fire and disturbance.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire in the basement of the home and was able to quickly extinguish it.

Richards’ wife and children sustained laceration injuries, leaving the mother and two of the children still currently in the hospital receiving treatment.

The 19-year-old and two other younger children have been released from the hospital.

Richards is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it’s investigating after a body of a man was found...

Body found at Harvey Co. park, investigation underway

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it’s investigating after a body of a man was found in Harvey County East Park Sunday afternoon.

News

One in critical condition after east Wichita shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms that one person is in critical condition following a shooting in east Wichita.

News

Driver's License Workshop PKG

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

police lights

Family confirms three dead after carbon monoxide poisoning in Inman

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three bodies found inside a camper near the Inman Motocross track.

Latest News

National

File - The sticker price is displayed in the window of an unsold 2023 Navigator sports-utility...

The auto workers strike will drive up car prices, but not right away -- unless consumers panic

Updated: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT
|
By The Associated Press
Car shoppers are heading for a new round of sticker shock if the strike by the United Auto Workers doesn’t end soon, particularly for popular vehicles that are already in short supply.

News

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 22-year-old driver struck three people outside the Kansas...

3 struck by car at Kansas State Fair

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident at the Kansas State Fair.

Local

Sign Up for Civic Ready Sedgwick County alerts

Sedgwick County’s Civic Ready alerts keep citizens informed

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Sedgwick County is working to inform residents about what’s going on in their neighborhoods.

News

Sign Up for Civic Ready Sedgwick County alerts

Sedgwick County's Civic Ready Alerts

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT
The system includes community bulletins, emergency alerts, and severe weather warnings that could directly impact you and your family.

News

Around 400 people came out to the event including about 50 children diagnosed with cancer.

'Going Gold for Cancer' recognizes, honors kids with cancer

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT
Around 400 people came out to the event including about 50 children diagnosed with cancer.

News

Cassie Rierson sent in these photos from an oilfield in Kansas where water had frozen due to...

Kansas groups sue natural gas producers, suppliers over charges from February 2021 winter storm

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff and Shawn Loging
The charge will last for 10 years. But the new lawsuits hope to help Kansans recover those costs.