Body found at Harvey Co. park, investigation underway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it’s investigating after a body of a man was found in Harvey County East Park Sunday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the park just before 1 p.m. after a passerby in the park located it on the ground of a dried-out portion of the lake bed. The man was found just west of North East Lake Road near NE 12th St.

Harvey Co. law enforcement is working to determine the identity of the man. The cause of death has not yet been released. The department asked for drivers to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

