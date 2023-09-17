Breezy and warm Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain warm over the next few days with rain chances increasing this week.

It will be a cool start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 50s. Afternoon highs will approach 90 degrees. South winds will gust up to 30 mph during the afternoon.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible late Monday night and throughout the day Tuesday over portions of central and eastern Kansas.

More widespread rain and thunderstorm activity will be possible from late Thursday through Saturday as a slow-moving storm system comes out of the Rockies. Locally heavy rain will be possible, but it is still too early to know exactly how much we may get.

Temperatures will remain near average all week with highs remaining in the 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 57

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 90

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of storms late. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 64

Tue: High: 85 Partly cloudy with a slight chance of storms. Breezy.

Wed: High: 81 Low: 63 Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 83 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Fri: High: 81 Low: 65 Chance of showers and storms. Breezy.

Sat: High: 81 Low: 64 Chance of showers and storms. Breezy.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 60 Partly cloudy.

