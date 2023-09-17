One in critical condition after east Wichita shooting

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms that one person is in critical condition following a shooting in east Wichita.

Dispatch confirms that a male was shot in the arm in the 4900 block of E. Central. The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

