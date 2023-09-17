One in critical condition after east Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms that one person is in critical condition following a shooting in east Wichita.

Dispatch confirms that a male was shot in the arm in the 4900 block of E. Central. The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

12 News will continue to update you as we learn more.

