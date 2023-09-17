WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a superb start to Sunday with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Later today under a bright blue sky, expect near normal highs in the lower to middle 80s across Kansas.

The work week gets off to a warm start as summer makes a brief comeback. Highs on Monday afternoon in the upper 80s and lower 90s are 5-10 degrees above average for middle September.

A few showers and storms are possible Monday night and Tuesday, mainly over central and eastern Kansas as the first of many disturbances moves across the state. While the storms will be isolated in coverage, one or two may be strong/severe.

A slow-moving storm system over the Rockies this week will eject several additional pieces of energy across Kansas. After a break in the action on Wednesday, showers and storms return to the forecast Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. While the exact timing and severity are unclear, all three days promise to be unsettled and wet.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: NW/NE 5-10. High: 85.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 90.

Tue: Low: 63. High: 87. Partly cloudy; storms possible early and again late.

Wed: Low: 63. High: 85. Partly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 62. High: 86. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chances.

Fri: Low: 63. High: 84. Partly cloudy; evening/overnight storms.

Sat: Low: 63. High: 81. Mostly cloudy; scattered showers/storms.

