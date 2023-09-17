Summer makes a brief comeback

Warmer temps today and Monday
what's next
what's next(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a superb start to Sunday with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Later today under a bright blue sky, expect near normal highs in the lower to middle 80s across Kansas.

The work week gets off to a warm start as summer makes a brief comeback. Highs on Monday afternoon in the upper 80s and lower 90s are 5-10 degrees above average for middle September.

A few showers and storms are possible Monday night and Tuesday, mainly over central and eastern Kansas as the first of many disturbances moves across the state. While the storms will be isolated in coverage, one or two may be strong/severe.

A slow-moving storm system over the Rockies this week will eject several additional pieces of energy across Kansas. After a break in the action on Wednesday, showers and storms return to the forecast Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. While the exact timing and severity are unclear, all three days promise to be unsettled and wet.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: NW/NE 5-10. High: 85.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 90.

Tue: Low: 63. High: 87. Partly cloudy; storms possible early and again late.

Wed: Low: 63. High: 85. Partly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 62. High: 86. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chances.

Fri: Low: 63. High: 84. Partly cloudy; evening/overnight storms.

Sat: Low: 63. High: 81. Mostly cloudy; scattered showers/storms.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 22-year-old driver struck three people outside the Kansas...
3 struck by car at Kansas State Fair
A $20,000 ring and no one knows where it is. The woman it belongs to contacted FactFinder for...
Salina jewelry store announces closure following questions into missing $20,000 ring
KWCH court gavel
Kansas woman sentenced for insurance fraud
Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday,...
How to Watch the Kansas State vs. Missouri Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Sign Up for Civic Ready Sedgwick County alerts
Sedgwick County’s Civic Ready alerts keep citizens informed

Latest News

Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Sunny and warmer Sunday
South central KS timeline
Scattered showers and warmer weather on tap for this weekend
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Rain tonight, turning warmer this weekend
what's next
Shower/storm chances stick around today