Teen dead after crash in Northwest Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Highway Patrol confirms a 17-year-old boy has died after a crash early Sunday morning.

The call came in just after 1 A.M. on I-235 near Meridian in Northwest Wichita.

According to KHP officials, the driver was headed south on I-235 when the vehicle left the road to the right and overcorrected. He then crossed the highway to the inside shoulder and overcorrected again.

The driver lost control, came off the highway to the right, and slid into a bridge pillar.

The victim was found in critical condition and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

