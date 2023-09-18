Eye on Agriculture: Kansas State wraps up in Hutchinson

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state’s largest annual event wrapped up in Hutchinson Sunday night. The Kansas State Fair showcased the state’s agriculture all week.

Among the events was the 2023 Champions Livestock Show held by Special Olympics Kansas. Athletes were paired with 4H and FFA students to learn how to show off cattle or goats.

“I think it really is life-changing. These coaches are kids who put their sweat equity into these animals and the athletes are amazing individuals who are getting out of their comfort zone, introducing themselves to something new,” said Cargill Co-Manufacturing Director Valarie Lapean.

Organizers said they were proud this event continues to grow every year.

“It just goes to show how many more people we’re impacting. And it really is focusing on someone’s abilities rather than their disabilities,” said Jarrod Gilligg with Cargill’s Business Operations and Supply Chain.

Organizers said the event broke the record for overall total participants with 18 athletes and 36 coaches.

