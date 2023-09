WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s an issue that continues to plague Kansas and much of the country - drought. Brityne Rucker talks to the experts about the economic toll a lack of rain is having on agriculture in Kansas.

Jenny Ifft, an Associate Professor and Extension Specialist in Agricultural Policy, explains the impact the drought is having on agriculture in Kansas.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com