Final Weekend of Kansas State Fair Sees Thousands at the Fairgrounds

By Cale Chapman
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The final days of the 2023 Kansas State Fair could be the busiest of this year’s ten days.

“It’s just great we’re becoming that state fair and that’s what we want we want to become the state fair for people to come to,” said Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz.

According to Schulz fifty-thousand people visited the fairgrounds on the fair’s final Saturday alone.

“It has been phenomenal; the weather, the PA system, all the new things we’ve done out here on the grounds,” said Schulz, “people are noticing them and are very excited about what the future holds.”

The higher attendance also brought higher sales for some vendors. John Brentlinger was operating multiple booths at the fair with J and B Family Affair and said they had seen more people.

“There has been a great amount of people here, it’s been a good turnout, we’re seeing lots and lots of people,” said Brentlinger, “it’s been enjoyable we’ve had a good year.”

Many out at the fair were enjoying themselves up until the gates closed.

“It has been beautiful it has been a great fair this year,” said Jorge Simental, “start bringing the kids, you know, sometimes the whole day and we have fun.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 22-year-old driver struck three people outside the Kansas...
3 struck by car at Kansas State Fair
A $20,000 ring and no one knows where it is. The woman it belongs to contacted FactFinder for...
Salina jewelry store announces closure following questions into missing $20,000 ring
police lights
Teen dead after crash in NW Wichita
police lights
Family confirms three dead after carbon monoxide poisoning in Inman
KWCH court gavel
Kansas woman sentenced for insurance fraud

Latest News

Last Day of Kansas State Fair PKG
The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it’s investigating after a body of a man was found...
Body found at Harvey Co. park, investigation underway
One in critical condition after east Wichita shooting
Driver's License Workshop PKG