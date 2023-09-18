Final Weekend of Kansas State Fair Sees Thousands at the Fairgrounds

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The final days of the 2023 Kansas State Fair could be the busiest of this year’s ten days.

“It’s just great we’re becoming that state fair and that’s what we want we want to become the state fair for people to come to,” said Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz.

According to Schulz fifty-thousand people visited the fairgrounds on the fair’s final Saturday alone.

“It has been phenomenal; the weather, the PA system, all the new things we’ve done out here on the grounds,” said Schulz, “people are noticing them and are very excited about what the future holds.”

The higher attendance also brought higher sales for some vendors. John Brentlinger was operating multiple booths at the fair with J and B Family Affair and said they had seen more people.

“There has been a great amount of people here, it’s been a good turnout, we’re seeing lots and lots of people,” said Brentlinger, “it’s been enjoyable we’ve had a good year.”

Many out at the fair were enjoying themselves up until the gates closed.

“It has been beautiful it has been a great fair this year,” said Jorge Simental, “start bringing the kids, you know, sometimes the whole day and we have fun.”

