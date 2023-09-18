Great Bend man strikes patrol vehicles during multi-county chase

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Rice County deputies arrested 24-year-old Luis Cerna following a chase through Barton and Rice counties on Sunday.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said around 1 a.m., a report came in regarding a stolen vehicle in the 3800 block of Second Street just southwest of Great Bend. A deputy broadcasted the description of the vehicle on the radio, and a unit with the Great Bend Police Department located the vehicle around 1:39 a.m. on U.S. 56 Highway leaving Great Bend.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle on E. Barton County Road, but it fled east toward Ellinwood. An Ellinwood police officer deployed stop sticks, which the vehicle ran over, flattening one tire. The vehicle continued east out of Ellinwood into Rice County where the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and Lyons Police Department joined the pursuit. Stop sticks were again deployed east of Chase flattening another tire.

The vehicle continued into the city of Lyons where it struck two patrol units from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and one from the Sterling Police Department. The vehicle was then forced to stop after being struck by units from several agencies.

Cerna was identified as the only person in the vehicle. He was arrested and taken to the Rice County Jail where he’s being held on charges of felony flee and elude, driving while habitual violator, possession of stolen property and criminal damage to property. His bond is set at $75,000.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting charges of felony flee and elude and theft. Cerna will be transferred to Barton County after facing the Rice County charges.

