Man charged with first-degree murder in death of Wichita grandmother

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Daryon Boone, 19, appeared in court on Monday to hear the charges against him in the death of 69-year-old Norma Williams. Boone is charged with first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm.

Wichita police said on Sept. 1, Williams and her husband were at Kellogg and Greenwich when they encountered a group of stunt riders. They said Boone ran into the Williams’ truck. When the couple tried to flee, Boone and a couple of other riders chased down the vehicle.

Police said Boone pulled out a handgun and fired twice into the back of the vehicle. Williams, who was riding in the passenger seat, was hit. Her husband, who was driving, was not hurt.

Boone was arrested shortly after the shooting and booked into jail. A day later he was released on a $500,000 bond. Boone remains free on bond. He is due back in court on Oct. 2 at 9:30 a.m.

