One killed in North Junction crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol confirms one person died in a crash early Monday on northbound I-135, at Wichita’s North Junction.

The call came in around 12:30 a.m. Troopers say the car was approaching the exit ramps to K-254 and I-235 when it left the road, hit a KDOT construction sign and guardrail, then overturned. Troopers have not released the victim’s identity.

