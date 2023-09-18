One killed in North Junction crash

The Kansas Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a crash early Monday on I-135.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol confirms one person died in a crash early Monday on northbound I-135, at Wichita’s North Junction.

The call came in around 12:30 a.m. Troopers say the car was approaching the exit ramps to K-254 and I-235 when it left the road, hit a KDOT construction sign and guardrail, then overturned. Troopers have not released the victim’s identity.

