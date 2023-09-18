Rain potential is sparse for now; better late week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Our last week of summer is feeling like it with warm temperatures that will likely stick around for much of the week. Chances for scattered storms will mix in from time to time, with the highest potential of rain coming later in the week.

A few storms may pop up in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday, but they’ll be few and far between and mainly south of I-70. Highs will remain in the 80s for Tuesday with a gusty south wind likely for central and eastern Kansas. Storms Tuesday night will focus southeast of the Kansas Turnpike.

Wednesday looks dry and continued warm with highs in the 80s.

As a storm system approaches the Plains later this week, some of the best rain chances coming up for Kansas will arrive Thursday night across the state. Some rain will carry over to Friday morning too, but gradually shut down before the weekend arrives. Highs will go from the 80s later this week back to the 70s as the weekend continues.

Wichita area forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Isolated early AM storms, then partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 85.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 10-15. Low: 62.

Wed: High: 83 Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 63 Increasing clouds; storms into the night.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 65 AM storms, then partly cluody. Breezy.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 67 Partly cloudy; windy early.

Sun: High: 78 Low: 55 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 80 Low: 51 Mostly sunny.

