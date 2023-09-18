Reports: Patrick Mahomes restructures contract to record-setting numbers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It didn’t take Patrick Mahomes long to one-up the Cincinnati Bengals’ previous record-high contract for Joe Burrow.

The Chiefs quarterback has restructured his deal to make him $210.6 million in guaranteed money over the next four years, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Those guaranteed earnings will set a record for the most money earned over a four-year stretch in the history of the NFL.

The Chiefs and Mahomes plan to revisit the agreement after the 2026 season, ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter stated.

Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million contract in 2020.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

