Reports: Patrick Mahomes restructures contract to record-setting numbers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It didn’t take Patrick Mahomes long to one-up the Cincinnati Bengals’ previous record-high contract for Joe Burrow.

The Chiefs quarterback has restructured his deal to make him $210.6 million in guaranteed money over the next four years, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Those guaranteed earnings will set a record for the most money earned over a four-year stretch in the history of the NFL.

The Chiefs and Mahomes plan to revisit the agreement after the 2026 season, ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter stated.

Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million contract in 2020.

Editor's Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

