Summer makes a brief comeback today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild but otherwise quiet Monday morning with wake-up temperatures in the 50s. However, later today the heat is on as highs climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s, or 5 to 10 degrees above average.

A few showers and storms are possible late tonight into early Tuesday morning. While those will be isolated and weak in nature, a second batch of storms is expected Tuesday afternoon and evening. In addition to areas of heavy rainfall, small hail and gusty winds are possible.

A slow-moving storm system over the Rockies this week will eject several additional pieces of energy across Kansas. After a break in the action on Wednesday, showers and storms return to the forecast Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. While the exact timing and severity are unclear, all three days promise to be unsettled and wet.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 90.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; isolated storms after 3 am. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; storms early and again late. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 85.

Wed: Low: 62. High: 83. Mostly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 64. High: 85. Partly cloudy, breezy; evening/overnight storm possible.

Fri: Low: 65. High: 83. Mostly cloudy, windy; evening/overnight storms likely.

Sat: Low: 64. High: 79. Mostly cloudy, windy; scattered showers/storms.

Sun: Low: 58. High: 76. Partly cloudy, breezy.

