89-year-old says postal worker saved her life after refrigerator fell on top of her

A great-grandmother in Ohio says a postal worker saved her life after a refrigerator fell on top of her. (Source: WOIO)
By Kelly Kennedy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A great-grandmother says she is alive today thanks to a postal worker coming to her rescue after a refrigerator fell on her.

A few weeks ago, 89-year-old Betty Rucker went to her fridge to get some fruit when the refrigerator came crashing down.

“I was terrified. It was coming right at me. I thought it was going to squish my head,” Rucker said. “I fell backward on the floor, and I could only smell the pickles and the olives because that’s what broke. I had that juice running down my back.”

The 89-year-old lives in her apartment alone.

She usually has home attendants with her, but the incident happened while she was waiting for her other aid to arrive.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more scared when I looked up and saw that freezer part coming at my face,” Rucker said.

The refrigerator ended up pinning her underneath. She was unable to move, and she started screaming for help.

“I could scream pretty loud, and when you’re more scared, you yell louder,” she said.

Thankfully, a Postal Service worker delivering the mail nearby heard her cries.

“He came through the door saying, ‘Honey, I’m coming to help you,’” Rucker said.

The mailman picked up the refrigerator, and Rucker said he got her out from underneath it.

According to Rucker, he stayed with her until paramedics arrived.

“I would have been more nervous and scared without him there,” she said.

The great-grandmother said the fridge may have fallen on her because she put her weight on the door when trying to get an item out, and then the refrigerator tipped forward and fell on her.

The refrigerator remains in her apartment, but it has since been secured.

Rucker said she spent a few days at the Cleveland Clinic after the incident, along with some rehab treatments. But she managed to escape the ordeal without any serious injuries.

Her family couldn’t be more grateful.

Rucker said she hopes the postal worker knows how thankful she is for his help.

“I thank you with all my heart. I appreciate what he did for me, and the kids did write him a letter to thank him,” Rucker said. “I thought I might make him a cake but he deserves more than I can ever give him.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members later confirmed the deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia...
Community steps up for family after mother, 2 sons found dead inside camper
The Kansas Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a crash early Monday on I-135.
KHP identifies man killed in Monday morning crash on I-135
The Harvey County Sheriff's Office is investgiating a homicide after the body of 31-year-old...
Man found dead in Harvey Co. East Park identified, death ruled a homicide
Daryon Boone, 19, was charged with first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm on...
Man charged with first-degree murder in death of Wichita grandmother
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Youth pastor & teacher charged with 5 attempted murder charges & aggravated arson

Latest News

FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Man accused in deaths of nearly two dozen elderly women in Texas killed by his prison cellmate
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Family of woman found dead in Belk restroom files lawsuit
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12,...
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of their second child, a son named Riot Rose
FILE - U.S. regulators are starting to notify more than 37 million people by email that they...
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
Despite the rain and cooler temperatures, vistors braved the weather for cheaper prices and...
Kansas State Fair attendance exceeds 330,000 despite rain