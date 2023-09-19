Child struck, killed by vehicle while riding toy car

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A child in Texas riding a battery-powered toy car was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning, officials said.

According to the Marshall Police Department, officers responded to a call at about 6:40 a.m. for a child who had been hit by a vehicle.

Police said the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the collision happened.

The driver remained at the scene and no charges have been filed at this time.

Police did not publicly identify the child.

“It is a tragedy to lose a child in our community,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

