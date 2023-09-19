Community members call for suspension of Marion police chief month after raid

MARION, Kan. (KWCH) - A month after a controversial raid led to a lawsuit and national scrutiny, the Marion City Council on Monday voted 3-2 to take no action regarding a possible suspension for Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody. The decision not to take action comes after community members spoke at the meeting, saying they wanted the chief suspended.

The council is expected to revisit the issue in two weeks.

“In almost every case around the country, (when) almost any law enforcement officer is accused of wrongdoing, they are suspended with pay. I mean, many of us call that a vacation,” said Marion County Record owner, Eric Meyer.

Meyer said local police raided the newspaper’s office and his home on Aug. 11, seizing computers, cellphones and reporting materials.

The incident gained national and international news headlines and sparked response from press freedom groups raising constitutional questions. A reporter with the Marion County Record is suing the Marion police chief.

Marion Mayor David Mayfield said based on advice from attorneys, the city should wait until the KBI finishes with its investigation into what happened before city leaders take any action.

