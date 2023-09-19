DIY tree stand discovered in Oklahoma
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) tweeted a photo of a makeshift tree stand that it said is not only unsafe but also illegal.
Game Warden Rowland found the unique “tree stand,” a chair connected to a tree by only four small screws, in McIntosh County.
The chair was on public land, where it is illegal to damage or drive any type of cleats into the trees.
According to the ODWC the most common hunting accidents involve unsafe tree stands.
The ODWC is hosting an adult hunter education course on September 23 starting at 8 a.m.
“Please sign up,” the ODWC said in a comment on its Twitter post. “Some of you really need it.”
