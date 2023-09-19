Dry Wednesday; storms return Thursday

It won’t be statewide, but it might be the best chance of the week
More active weather coming later this week.
More active weather coming later this week.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Sep. 19, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warm weather isn’t going to leave Kansas anytime soon, and the chances for storms will be mixed in for the second half of the week. Right now, the highest potential should come Thursday evening and into the night as storms get underway in western Kansas and then move to the southeast.

Expect Wednesday to be rather warm with sunshine and highs in the 80s once again. With the exception of a stray storm in northwest Kansas, almost all areas of the state should remain pretty quiet.

Thursday will start off dry, but the chances for rain ramp up late into the afternoon and evening. Those storms will track southeast with a low risk of some small hail and gusty winds of around 50. The areas east of a line from Hill City to Pratt should have the majority of the rain.

Friday storm threat will target far northern Kansas, and come Saturday, the potential will be near or southeast of the Turnpike.

A return to 70s is expected as the weekend continues.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 64.

Thu: High: 84 Partly cloudy; evening and overnight storms.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 65 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 67 Partly cloudy; evening storms. Breezy.

Sun: High: 81 Low: 62 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 80 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 81 Low: 54 Mostly sunny.

