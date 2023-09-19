Former Burns police chief arrested for child sex crimes faces 34 counts

Mugshot for Joel Womochil
Mugshot for Joel Womochil(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff and Matt Heilman
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Court records show 34 total counts of child-sex-crime charges filed against a former Kansas police chief arrested last month for sexual exploitation of a child. El Dorado police on Aug. 15 arrested Joel Womochil after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Womochil was the police chief for Burns, Kan. The town’s mayor confirmed he resigned last month. Court records show Womochil is facing charges on 24 counts of sexual exploitation of a child and 10 counts of aggravated internet trading in child pornography.

Court documents show a request to raise Womochil’s bond from $100,000 to $250,000.

In the state’s motion to modify Womochil’s bond, the prosecution said it’s “amended its information to include several off grid charges and several more possessions for child pornography.”

A hearing to consider the bond modification is set for Wednesday, court records show. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Oct. 30.

