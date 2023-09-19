Haysville Community Library closed due to bug infestation

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Haysville Community Library is closed due to an apparent bug infestation.

Library Director Ken Bell said library staff discovered the infestation on Saturday and have been working with exterminators to determine the extent of the problem.

“The fact of the matter is we will not reopen the library until we have a good handle on whether the problem is trivial, minor, or major and until we have a solution in place to open the library,” said Bell.

The library has set up a temporary check-in system at the gazebo north of the library entrance. Staff will be there from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until the infestation is clear. In addition, the library has partnered with an app called “LIBBY” for visitors to access online reading material.

