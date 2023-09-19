‘Hello, humans’: New Las Vegas attraction adding ‘life-like’ robots to interact with guests

The Sphere entertainment venue in Las Vegas is introducing ‘life-like’ robots to interact with...
The Sphere entertainment venue in Las Vegas is introducing ‘life-like’ robots to interact with guests.(Sphere Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Sphere in Las Vegas is introducing “life-like” robots that will interact with guests at the venue.

According to the Sphere Entertainment Company, the robots are named Aura and they are described as the “world’s most advanced humanoid robots.”

The Aura robots will serve as the Sphere’s “spokesbots” and will permanently reside in the venue’s grand atrium.

“Hello, humans. While I understand the most complex concepts of math and science — you remain a mystery,” the Aura robot is quoted as saying. “Your emotions, your humor, and your relationship with technology require further study. So, you must visit me at Sphere. I am excited to meet you.”

According to Sphere Entertainment, five Aura robots will greet guests from the moment they enter, “putting their life-like facial expressions and mobility on full display.”

Developers say Aura can answer complex questions about the ground-breaking engineering and technology seen while visiting the Sphere.

“Aura’s role at Sphere marks a truly innovative application of robots, providing guests from around the globe with an opportunity to move into the future of entertainment and interact within a new technological frontier,” said David Dibble, CEO of MSG Ventures, a division of Sphere Entertainment.

The reported $1.8 billion performance venue is scheduled to debut on Sept. 29, when U2 takes the stage for the first concert to be held inside the Sphere.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members later confirmed the deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia...
Community steps up for family after mother, 2 sons found dead inside camper
The Kansas Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a crash early Monday on I-135.
KHP identifies man killed in Monday morning crash on I-135
The Harvey County Sheriff's Office is investgiating a homicide after the body of 31-year-old...
Man found dead in Harvey Co. East Park identified, death ruled a homicide
Daryon Boone, 19, was charged with first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm on...
Man charged with first-degree murder in death of Wichita grandmother
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Youth pastor & teacher charged with 5 attempted murder charges & aggravated arson

Latest News

Haysville Community Library
Haysville Community Library closed due to bug infestation
Tree stand discovered in McIntosh County Oklahoma.
DIY tree stand discovered in Oklahoma
Tailei Qi, the graduate student suspected in the fatal shooting of a University of North...
Suspect in University of North Carolina shooting is not competent for trial, his attorneys say
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard