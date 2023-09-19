Wichita barber who gives ‘special clips’ receives Helping Hand

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita barber is creating one-of-a-kind experiences for her clients.

Making sure no one gets left out, Jaraya Owens at A1 Barbershop offers “special clips” for clients with special needs.

“It’s a quiet environment, sensory toys, turn on like a little steamer, get some eucalyptus in the air, just a calming environment for the kids, put out a play mat and everything. With special needs kids, every kid is different,” said Owens.

Her effort to customize the haircut experience to fit the needs of each individual is what garnered her a Helping Hand.

KWCH and Devaughn James Injury Lawyers presented Owens with a $1,200 check to continue her customized services in the community.

“Sometimes, it’s hard to let strangers know ‘my child or my brothers’ have special needs, so I think I opened up a safe place honestly for those individuals.”

