Initiative partnering Fort Hays State, K-State aims to boost small businesses across Kansas

A new initiative partnering Kansas State University and Fort Hays State University aims to help grow small businesses across the state.
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A new initiative partnering Kansas State University and Fort Hays State University aims to help grow small businesses across the state.

At Fort Hays State, the objective with the initiative involving the universities is to offer a helping hand to Kansas small businesses. Overall, the initiative, K-State 105 is apart of a plan for economic prosperity. The 105 represents the 105 counties in Kansas.

Kansas Small Business Development Center Assistant State Director Laurie Pieper said the plan is far reaching.

“It’s helping to boost the economies in all 105 counties in the state of Kansas through connecting them with expertise and resources and support that they need to create wealth and really help the economies locally,” Piper said.

She said they’ll be able to help businesses on the individual level.

“We provide one-on-one confidential advising. We provide business education. We provide connections to resources,” Piper said.

It’s not just business owners they’re looking for through the initiative.

“We have students that are interested in entrepreneurship, and a lot of students are going to go on to be small business owners. So the exposure to what we do, that’s something that can be important to the students,” Piper said.

Students agree.

“I like supporting small businesses and I know with everything going on in the world, it’s really hard for them,” Fort Hays State student Addison Wilson said. “So I think this program will do a really good job.”

Fellow Fort Hays student Keyshawn Dooley discussed the connections students can form with business owners.

“It’s a great connection and a great outlet for students and small companies that are trying to get out there with more clients and more opportunities and customers to really get their business booming,” he said of the initiative

Those wanting to take part in the initiative in place to help small businesses thrive or seeking assistance with a business can find further information or sign up here: https://ksbdc.ecenterdirect.com/signup.

