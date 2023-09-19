Kansas State Fair attendance exceeds 330,000 despite rain

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Fair reports a few days of inclement weather weren’t enough to thwart overall attendance for the 10-day even in Hutchinson. The Kansas State Fair reports a total count of 330,044 patrons from Sept. 8-17.

“We are thrilled with the tremendous response from the community,” said Bryan Schulz, General Manager of the Kansas State Fair. “Even during cool, rainy days, patrons showed their unwavering support and enthusiasm for this beloved annual tradition.”

The fair also reported a significant increase in sponsorships this year.

“The additional sponsorships allowed for enhanced programming and ensured that fairgoers had an unforgettable experience,” the Kansas State Fair said in a news release announcing the attendance total and sponsorship jump.

Schulz said the support from sponsors “played a vital role in making this year’s fair a resounding success.”

It's the last weekend of the Kansas State Fair. We spoke with some kids who were out enjoying the rides on the Midway.

From roasted corn to Pronto Pups, you only have a few days left to enjoy the food at the Kansas State Fair.

At the Pride of Kansas Building, you can see watermelons, onions and the state's biggest pumpkin.

