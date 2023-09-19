McConnell Air Force Base says no air show this weekend

McConnell Air Force Base
McConnell Air Force Base(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - McConnell Air Force Base says there is no air show in Wichita this weekend.

An event created on Facebook states that the Air Force Thunderbirds will perform at the Frontiers in Flight air show at McConnell Air Force Base on September 24.

McConnell confirmed this is a fake post and assured that there is no air show this weekend or this year and to disregard any posts claiming there is.

The Frontiers in Flight air show already took place last September. McConnell’s next show is not until 2024 and will feature the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels.

‼️‼️‼️‼️ FAKE POST ‼️‼️‼️‼️ A fake post has been created about an air show happening at McConnell. Just to clarify,...

Posted by McConnell Air Force Base on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

