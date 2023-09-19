Sedgwick Co. inmate dies after ongoing illness

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 65-year-old Sedgwick County being housed in the medical infirmary died Sunday night after what the county is calling ongoing medical issues. The inmate was taken via EMS to St. Francis Hospital, where his condition continued to worsen. He was pronounced dead shortly before 8 p.m. The preliminary cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Investigation Division were notified. The inmate’s family has been notified of his death and his identity is being withheld at their request. The inmate was being held in the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on a probation violation and misdemeanor charges through the City of Wichita since August 2023.

The Sedgwick County Detention Facility has booked over 14,000 people so far this year. This is the fifth in-custody death in 2023.

