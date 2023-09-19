Sedgwick Co. inmate dies after ongoing illness

Sedgwick County jail
Sedgwick County jail
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 65-year-old Sedgwick County being housed in the medical infirmary died Sunday night after what the county is calling ongoing medical issues. The inmate was taken via EMS to St. Francis Hospital, where his condition continued to worsen. He was pronounced dead shortly before 8 p.m. The preliminary cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Investigation Division were notified.  The inmate’s family has been notified of his death and his identity is being withheld at their request.  The inmate was being held in the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on a probation violation and misdemeanor charges through the City of Wichita since August 2023.

The Sedgwick County Detention Facility has booked over 14,000 people so far this year.  This is the fifth in-custody death in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Family members later confirmed the deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia...
Community steps up for family after mother, 2 sons found dead inside camper
The Kansas Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a crash early Monday on I-135.
KHP identifies man killed in Monday morning crash on I-135
Daryon Boone, 19, was charged with first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm on...
Man charged with first-degree murder in death of Wichita grandmother
The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it’s investigating after a body of a man was found...
Body found at Harvey County East Park
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Youth pastor & teacher charged with 5 attempted murder charges & aggravated arson

Latest News

Mugshot for Joel Womochil
Former Burns police chief arrested for child sex crimes faces 34 counts
A Wichita barber is creating one-of-a-kind experiences for her clients.
Wichita barber who gives ‘special clips’ receives Helping Hand
The Marion City Council on Monday voted 3-2 to take no action regarding a possible suspension...
Community members call for suspension of Marion police chief month after raid
Rossville softball celebrates winning 2A State title
Coaches, KSHSAA give insight on recent vote to add more baseball and softball games