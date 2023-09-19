Sedgwick County inmate dies after repeated self-harm

Sedgwick County jail
Sedgwick County jail
By KWCH Staff
Sep. 19, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After refusing to cooperate with medical care, a Sedgwick County inmate died Friday morning from repeated self-injurious actions.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Investigations Division and the Kansas Bureau of Investigations (KBI) were contacted. The inmate’s family has also been notified of the death.

The inmate was in custody on felony charges including second degree murder and aggravated assault.

Since arrested in August 2021 the inmate has been hospitalized a total of 18 times.

The deceased inmate has been transported to the Sedgwick County Coroner’s Office.

