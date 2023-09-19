Stormy start to the day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are waking up to a few storms, mainly over south central and southeast Kansas. The activity is isolated and relatively weak in nature, but a strong a storm or two cannot be ruled out. Most areas will be dry by midday, if not sooner before round two rolls in this evening.

The second batch of storms may produce areas of heavy rainfall, small hail, and gusty winds but widespread severe weather is not expected. The best chances are along and south of highway 50, and mainly between 7 pm and 11 pm.

The next piece of energy will move across Kansas on Thursday with another batch of storms. The better chances of getting wet will be across central and eastern Kansas during the late afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong, but widespread severe weather is unlikely.

The main feature related to the storm system will be a cold front sweeping across the state on Saturday. However, the timing appears like it will happen during the middle of the day keeping most of or all the storms east of Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning storms, then mostly cloudy and breezy. Wind: S/SE 15-25; gusty. High: 85.

Tonight: Isolated evening storms, then clearing skies. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 84.

Thu: Low: 64. High: 83. Partly cloudy; afternoon/evening storms likely.

Fri: Low: 65. High: 85. Partly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: Low: 67. High: 88. Partly cloudy, windy, and warm.

Sun: Low: 55. High: 78. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Mon: Low: 51. High: 80. Mostly sunny.

