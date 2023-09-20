1 critically injured in shooting near 21st and Grove

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered critical injuries in a shooting reported Tuesday night in the area of 21st Street North and Grove. Wichita police responded to the call a little before 8:30 p.m.

There is a heavy police response as investigators work to piece together what led up to the shooting. As of 9 p.m., it’s unclear if officers have arrested a suspect in this case. 12 News has a crew near the scene to gather information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com