‘100% true:’ Jason Kelce confirms brother Travis and Taylor Swift dating rumors

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are no longer “quietly hanging out” thanks to Kelce’s brother Jason.

Jason Kelce confirmed the relationship rumor during a weekly interview with Philadelphia radio station WIP’s Morning Show Wednesday. His comment comes after former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez asked about the rumor on Amazon Prime’s postgame show Thursday.

“Tony kinda blindsided me with that question Thursday night and I don’t know, it’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening with Travis’ love life. I try to keep a, you know, his business his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, man, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all 100% true,” Kelce said during the WIP interview.

The dating rumors started swirling earlier this month.

Travis Kelce has been asked about dating the pop star, but has not confirmed or commented publicly on the relationship.

Swifties also claimed the superstar’s choice of jewelry is another sign of the budding relationship. Swift reportedly wore an opal pendant during an outing in New York Sept. 8. The opal is also the birthstone for Libras, which Kelce celebrates on Oct. 5.

A New York content creator known as HIJO took a picture of Kelce outside club Zero Bond in New York on July 19. Swift is known to frequent the members-only club.

Rumors about the two stars began after Kelce said he wanted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when he attended her Kansas City concert. Kelce found out at the concert that Swift doesn’t talk to fans before or after her shows.

