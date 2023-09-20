Awareness about carbon monoxide danger raised after deaths of pregnant mother, 2 sons in camper

If you’re out camping with an RV or camper, the advice is to treat the space as your house when it comes to safety measures and making sure everything works.
By Cale Chapman and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the deaths of Felicia Richey and her two sons. Saturday, the three were found dead in a camper near the Inman motocross track. The family said they died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

community members are stepping up to help Jason Richie and his surviving 3-year-old son.

While confirmation hasn’t come on an official cause of death, the report about carbon monoxide being the source highlights how dangerous the gas can be.

Wichita Fire Department Lieutenant Cornelius Morgan said carbon monoxide, or “CO,” is “a silent killer because it’s a colorless, odorless gas.”

Morgan said the best way to protect yourself at home is to turn off appliances and test carbon monoxide detectors.

“Test your carbon monoxide, ok, because understand, winter’s coming (and) unfortunately some people heat their houses with their ovens or their stoves.  A lot of carbon monoxide comes from those right there,” he said.

Carbon monoxide is a danger outside the home as well. If you’re out camping with an RV or camper, the advice is to treat the space as your house when it comes to safety measures and making sure everything is working.

“I couldn’t stress enough that you need to make sure your CO-LP detector is live,” said River Wind RV Service Manager Steve Washington.

Washington said most carbon monoxide detectors last five years. Lights on the devices change from green to red when they detect carbon monoxide.

Explaining how the lethal, colorless and odorless gas can get into a camper, he said exhaust could leak into the structure if seals on the slide-outs are broken.

“Seals are like rubber if they were old. They could’ve been dry rotted, cracked, not letting air through or whatever,” Washington said, speculating how carbon monoxide could’ve leaked into the camper in which Richey and her two sons died. “Well, carbon monoxide is gonna lift.”

Morgan’s advice is to leave your home, camper or RV immediately if there’s a detection of carbon monoxide.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Related Content

Family members later confirmed the deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia...
Community steps up for family after mother, 2 sons found dead inside camper

Most Read

Family members later confirmed the deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia...
Community steps up for family after mother, 2 sons found dead inside camper
The Harvey County Sheriff's Office is investgiating a homicide after the body of 31-year-old...
Man found dead in Harvey Co. East Park identified, death ruled a homicide
The Kansas Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a crash early Monday on I-135.
KHP identifies man killed in Monday morning crash on I-135
Daryon Boone, 19, was charged with first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm on...
Man charged with first-degree murder in death of Wichita grandmother
Several people in western Kansas captured photos of a landspout in Rush County late Tuesday...
Landspout touches down in western Kansas

Latest News

If you’re out camping with an RV or camper, the advice is to treat the space as your house when...
Awareness about carbon monoxide danger raised after deaths of pregnant mother, 2 sons in camper
scene of shooting at 21st and Grove, in NE Wichita
Woman critically injured in shooting near 21st and Grove
Wichita police are investigating an incident that happened along east Kellogg in which a man...
Man critically injured in east Wichita beating, shot fired
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office
2 Sedgwick County deputies fired, 1 resigned, supervisor suspended