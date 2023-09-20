Kansas Legal Services receives $334K grant to help those with suspended licenses

LSC awards Kansas Legal Services pro bono grant(Legal Services Corporation)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans with suspended driver’s licenses will soon have more help to work on getting them back.

Kansas Legal Services (KLS) received a $334,132 grant from the Legal Services Corporation (LSC) to expand and improve pro bono, or free, legal services for low-income Americans. KLS plans to use the grant money to help Kansans get their driver’s licenses reinstated or changed to restricted status.

“This removes a serious barrier to clients’ employment or education opportunities,” said KLS. “The project will engage volunteer attorneys and legal interns by giving them free legal training and requesting a commitment to participate in time-limited clinics to meet with eligible clients.”

LSC is awarding 17 grants totaling $5 million in 2023. The non-profit has awarded 139 grants totaling $40 million through its Pro Bono Innovation Fund (PBIF).

