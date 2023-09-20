Man critically injured in east Wichita beating, shot fired

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating an incident that left a man with critical injuries late Tuesday afternoon.

Police said around 6:10 p.m., officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 7300 block of E. Kellogg. They arrived on the scene to find a man in his 30s with what they originally believed to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators later determined the man had been struck in the head with a gun and that the gun had gone off during the beating. The man was taken to the hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have one person of interest detained and are possibly searching for a second person of interest. Investigators said the victim and the suspect did not know one another.

