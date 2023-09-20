More thunderstorms on Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is a quiet start to our Wednesday, but those conditions won’t last for long. Underneath a mix of sun and clouds expect wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s to climb into the near normal lower to middle 80s this afternoon.

Another batch of storms will sweep across Kansas on Thursday. The higher chance of both storms and severe weather will be along and west of a Russell to Pratt line during the afternoon and evening. The strongest storms may produce quarter size hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Additional storms are expected on Saturday as a cold front moves across Kansas. While the exact timing of the cold front is uncertain, it looks like best chance of both storms and severe weather will take place along and east of the turnpike during the afternoon and evening.

Expect cooler conditions behind the front on Sunday with highs in the 70s. However, the first full week of fall looks warmer as afternoon temperatures top-out in the lower to middle 80s, or a few degrees above average.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 83.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; slight chance of evening/overnight storms. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 84.

Fri: Low: 65. High: 85. Partly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: Low: 67. High: 88. Partly cloudy, breezy; isolated afternoon storms.

Sun: Low: 62. High: 80. Partly cloudy and cooler.

Mon: Low: 59. High: 82. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 58. High: 83. Mostly sunny.

