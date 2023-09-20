More thunderstorms on Thursday

Strong storms are possible for Thursday.
Strong storms are possible for Thursday.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is a quiet start to our Wednesday, but those conditions won’t last for long. Underneath a mix of sun and clouds expect wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s to climb into the near normal lower to middle 80s this afternoon.

Another batch of storms will sweep across Kansas on Thursday. The higher chance of both storms and severe weather will be along and west of a Russell to Pratt line during the afternoon and evening. The strongest storms may produce quarter size hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Additional storms are expected on Saturday as a cold front moves across Kansas. While the exact timing of the cold front is uncertain, it looks like best chance of both storms and severe weather will take place along and east of the turnpike during the afternoon and evening.

Expect cooler conditions behind the front on Sunday with highs in the 70s. However, the first full week of fall looks warmer as afternoon temperatures top-out in the lower to middle 80s, or a few degrees above average.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 83.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; slight chance of evening/overnight storms. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 84.

Fri: Low: 65. High: 85. Partly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: Low: 67. High: 88. Partly cloudy, breezy; isolated afternoon storms.

Sun: Low: 62. High: 80. Partly cloudy and cooler.

Mon: Low: 59. High: 82. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 58. High: 83. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Family members later confirmed the deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia...
Community steps up for family after mother, 2 sons found dead inside camper
Several people in western Kansas captured photos of a landspout in Rush County late Tuesday...
Landspout touches down in western Kansas
The Harvey County Sheriff's Office is investgiating a homicide after the body of 31-year-old...
Man found dead in Harvey Co. East Park identified, death ruled a homicide
scene of shooting at 21st and Grove, in NE Wichita
Woman critically injured in shooting near 21st and Grove
Wichita police are investigating an incident that happened along east Kellogg in which a man...
Man critically injured in east Wichita beating, shot fired

Latest News

More active weather coming later this week.
Dry Wednesday; storms return Thursday
Strong to severe storms are possible later today and tonight.
Stormy start to the day
Rain potential ramps up late week
Rain potential is sparse for now; better late week
timeline
Summer makes a brief comeback today