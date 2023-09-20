Pittsburg cyberattack disrupts Crawford Co. jail

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a cyberattack against the City of Pittsburg has disrupted its operations.

Because the sheriff’s office and Pittsburg police share operational systems, the jail’s inmate roster, which is part of those systems, is offline.

The disruption will last until the sheriff’s office can reconnect with the City of Pittsburg.

