Remote Online Initiative Project kicks off to help professionals in the remote work field

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is launching a project to help remote work.

Kansas State University and the North Central Regional Planning Commission are launching a project to help remote work.

“We believe remote work is going to be a part of our economy going forward and so our goal is to help position Kansas people so they can work successfully in a remote work environment so the remote online initiative is to provide online training and certification for people to be remote workers,” said Ron Wilson, project coordinator for the Remote Online Initiative Project.

This Remote Online Initiative project is funded by a NetWorked Community Solutions Grant from NetWork Kansas. Four North Central Kansas counties are eligible for scholarships to pay for classes.

“We’re partnering with Utah State to provide the curriculum and we’ll have a cohort of students that will participate from Kansas, we’ll have some additional work outside of the classroom setting for these students, and again the classroom is remote so they can participate from anywhere. We have 4 counties that will have the opportunity to leverage these scholarships so that’s Washington, Marshall, Clay, and Dickinson counties if you are a remote worker or remote leader or someone who wants to work in those positions we have an opportunity for scholarship to cover the tuition on on the courses this time around,” said Deborah Kohl, program leader coordinator for K-State Research and Extension.

There are 2 month-long courses for remote work professionals and remote work leaders with 9 different modules covering different topics. The online classes are already available to anyone in Kansas, but the scholarships are only offered in the target counties. The cost for the course, if not covered by the scholarship, is $199 for the remote professional course and $249 for the remote work leader course.

“You have to have the right office space to be working in so this course will walk folks through there’s what to think about when you’re setting up your remote work office space and some of the parameters you need to have in place your broadband or internet connection what that needs to look like and then just some basic skills for working with others online especially from the leader perspective anybody can log in and attend a zoom meeting but it takes special skill and planning to be able to lead a team remotely well and that’s some of what is covered in these courses,” said Kohl.

Program leaders said the flexibility of remote work offers the potential to boost rural economies across the state.

“We believe this can create a lot of opportunities for people who choose to live in a remote setting to live rural or in an urban setting or anywhere, you can work from anywhere, and do so effectively if you have the tools and technology and the training to utilize it so we hope it will create more opportunities for Kansas citizens,” said Wilson.

Scholarships are available for online classes beginning Oct. 2 for professional and remote work leader options. The professional course also will be held in November and January.

Registration is available online at www.kansasremotework.com.

