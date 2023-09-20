Remote Online Initiative Project kicks off to help professionals in the remote work field

Scholarships are available for online classes beginning Oct. 2 for professional and remote work...
Scholarships are available for online classes beginning Oct. 2 for professional and remote work leader options.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is launching a project to help remote work.

Kansas State University and the North Central Regional Planning Commission are launching a project to help remote work.

“We believe remote work is going to be a part of our economy going forward and so our goal is to help position Kansas people so they can work successfully in a remote work environment so the remote online initiative is to provide online training and certification for people to be remote workers,” said Ron Wilson, project coordinator for the Remote Online Initiative Project.

This Remote Online Initiative project is funded by a NetWorked Community Solutions Grant from NetWork Kansas. Four North Central Kansas counties are eligible for scholarships to pay for classes.

“We’re partnering with Utah State to provide the curriculum and we’ll have a cohort of students that will participate from Kansas, we’ll have some additional work outside of the classroom setting for these students, and again the classroom is remote so they can participate from anywhere. We have 4 counties that will have the opportunity to leverage these scholarships so that’s Washington, Marshall, Clay, and Dickinson counties if you are a remote worker or remote leader or someone who wants to work in those positions we have an opportunity for scholarship to cover the tuition on on the courses this time around,” said Deborah Kohl, program leader coordinator for K-State Research and Extension.

There are 2 month-long courses for remote work professionals and remote work leaders with 9 different modules covering different topics. The online classes are already available to anyone in Kansas, but the scholarships are only offered in the target counties. The cost for the course, if not covered by the scholarship, is $199 for the remote professional course and $249 for the remote work leader course.

“You have to have the right office space to be working in so this course will walk folks through there’s what to think about when you’re setting up your remote work office space and some of the parameters you need to have in place your broadband or internet connection what that needs to look like and then just some basic skills for working with others online especially from the leader perspective anybody can log in and attend a zoom meeting but it takes special skill and planning to be able to lead a team remotely well and that’s some of what is covered in these courses,” said Kohl.

Program leaders said the flexibility of remote work offers the potential to boost rural economies across the state.

“We believe this can create a lot of opportunities for people who choose to live in a remote setting to live rural or in an urban setting or anywhere, you can work from anywhere, and do so effectively if you have the tools and technology and the training to utilize it so we hope it will create more opportunities for Kansas citizens,” said Wilson.

Scholarships are available for online classes beginning Oct. 2 for professional and remote work leader options. The professional course also will be held in November and January.

Registration is available online at www.kansasremotework.com.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members later confirmed the deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia...
Community steps up for family after mother, 2 sons found dead inside camper
Several people in western Kansas captured photos of a landspout in Rush County late Tuesday...
Landspout touches down in western Kansas
scene of shooting at 21st and Grove, in NE Wichita
Woman critically injured in shooting near 21st and Grove
The Harvey County Sheriff's Office is investgiating a homicide after the body of 31-year-old...
Man found dead in Harvey Co. East Park identified, death ruled a homicide
Wichita police are investigating an incident that happened along east Kellogg in which a man...
Man critically injured in east Wichita beating, shot fired

Latest News

Andrew Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in...
Trial set for Andrew Lester, man charged in shooting of Ralph Yarl
Textron Aviation Wichita Sign
Textron, NetJets sign fleet agreement for up to 1,500 Cessna Citation jets
The Wichita Police Department confirmed a woman in her 30s suffered critical injuries after...
Woman critically injured in shooting near 21st and Grove
If you’re out camping with an RV or camper, the advice is to treat the space as your house when...
Awareness about carbon monoxide danger raised after deaths of pregnant mother, 2 sons in camper
carbon monoxide detector in a camper
Awareness about carbon monoxide danger raised after deaths of pregnant mother, 2 sons in camper