Scott City schools closing Monday, day of funeral for high school student

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Scott City school district on Wednesday issued a letter to parents addressing the death of a high school student and plans for schools to be closed Monday, Sept. 25, the day of his funeral. Sixteen year-old Kamdyn Moore died Saturday.

“Anytime a student passes away, many lives are affected and emotions run high throughout a well-connected community,” the letter from USD 466 Superintendent Jamie Rumford said.

While the district works “to provide as much of a normal routine as possible,” the school closure Monday comes with Moore’s funeral planned for the morning and his burial that afternoon. The district said it “[does] not feel any sense of normalcy will be possible that day.”

