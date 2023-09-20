Storm chances return, but not statewide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Active weather returns to Kansas on Thursday with scattered storms and a low risk of some severe weather in the Plains. While it won’t be a statewide event, many areas will have a chance at some rain late in the afternoon and through the evening. Southwest Kansas is the least likely area to see some of the rain.

We should expect the 80 degree weather to hold on for another afternoon. The wind will remain from the south and could be gusty for a few hours in the afternoon. Scattered storms should remain possible Thursday night before ending early Friday.

Expect Friday to remain quite warm, with some areas in western Kansas back up around 90 degrees. Central and eastern Kansas will have highs in the mid 80s and it will be breezy once again.

A cold front nearby could provide a focus for some storms Saturday evening along and southeast of the Turnpike. Don’t expect it to cool down much as the front passes. Most of the state will continue to see highs in the 70s and 80s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; scattered late day and evening storms. Wind: S/SE 10-15. High: 84.

Tomorrow night: Evening storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 65.

Fri: High: 85 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 69 Partly cloudy; a few evening storms. Breezy

Sun: High: 82 Low: 62 Increasing clouds.

Mon: High: 84 Low: 59 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 60 Sunny.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 59 Sunny.

