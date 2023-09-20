Tech N9ne to headline Shocker Madness

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The annual celebration to introduce fans to the Wichita State University men’s and women’s basketball teams kicks off at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 with a popular rapper and Kansas City, Kan. native headlining the event.

Tuesday, Wichita State Athletics confirmed Tech N9ne will headline Shocker Madness. The 51-year-old rapper is the co-founder of Strange Music, Inc., the world’s No. 1 hip-hop label. In addition to Tech N9′s performance on Oct. 7 at Charles Koch Arena, Wichita State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will participate in scrimmages. Both programs have new head coaches in Paul Mills and Terry Nooner.

Doors for Shocker Madness open at 5 p.m. Wichita State Athletics said parking and attendance is free on a first-come, first-sever basis.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS FOR SHOCKER MADNESS

5 p.m. - WuShock’s Birthday Party on the concourse

6: p.m. - On court festivities begin with a performance by the Shocker Sound Machine

Performances by Wichita State Cheer & Dance

Introduction of all Shocker Athletic Teams

Announcement of Shocktoberfest Week Winners

Extended Men’s & Women’s Basketball Scrimmages

$10,000 Half-court Shot Giveaway presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas

Live Set by DJ 4 The Win

Tech N9ne Performance

