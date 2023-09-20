Textron, NetJets sign fleet agreement for up to 1,500 Cessna Citation jets

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Textron Aviation and NetJets announced on Wednesday a record-breaking fleet agreement for the option for NetJets to purchase up to 1,500 additional Cessna Citation business jets over the next 15 years. This agreement extends NetJets’ existing fleet agreement, and includes options for an increasing number of aircraft each year, enabling NetJets to expand its fleet with Cessna Citation Ascend, Citation Latitude and Citation Longitude aircraft.

Since the inception of the more than 40-year relationship between the companies, NetJets has taken delivery of more than 800 aircraft from Textron Aviation, including exercising over 300 options for Citation Latitudes and Longitudes during the past eight years. This enduring relationship equips discerning customers with class-leading, safe, and reliable aviation travel experiences worldwide. Through the years, NetJets has owned and operated industry-leading Citations including the Citation SII, V, Excel/XLS, Sovereign, X, Latitude and Longitude models.

The Citation Latitude is the most in-demand aircraft within the NetJets fleet. The midsize business jet, with a four-passenger range of 2,700 nautical miles (5,000 km) at high-speed cruise, is set apart from the competition by its combination of comfort and efficiency. The aircraft’s class-leading take-off field length of 3,580 feet provides operators with greater range out of short fields. Inside, the Citation Latitude offers an unrivaled cabin experience featuring the most open, spacious, bright and refined cabin environment in its category.

With a range of 3,500 nautical miles (6,482 kilometers) and full fuel payload of 1,600 pounds (726 kilograms), Textron Aviation designed the Citation Longitude to elevate passenger expectations in the super-midsize class by delivering cabin sound levels that are nearly twice as quiet as the nearest competitor, a low cabin altitude (1,509 meters / 4,950 feet), more standard features and an elegant yet comfortable, bespoke interior, fully meeting the NetJets standard for customer satisfaction.

