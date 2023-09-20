Trial set for Andrew Lester, man charged in shooting of Ralph Yarl

Andrew Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in...
Andrew Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting of a teen Ralph Yarl.(KCTV5)
By Joe Hennessy and KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Andrew Lester, charged with felony assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of Ralph Yarl, will appear before jury trial in 2024.

At a court hearing Wednesday morning, a Clay County judge set the trial to begin on Oct. 7, 2024. A docket call has been scheduled for Dec. 15, 2023.

The 84-year-old Lester has been charged with shooting the then-16-year-old Yarl nearly five months ago. Yarl claimed he accidentally approached the wrong address, which was Lester’s home when picking up his siblings. Yarl was then shot twice — once in the head and once in the right arm.

Yarl suffered traumatic brain injuries from the shootings and was released from the hospital four days later, which was the same day Lester was taken into custody.

Lester could face life in prison if convicted.

Lester’s attorney Steven Salmon argued in a legal filing that the court record should be sealed, noting that Lester has been harassed and threatened since the shooting became public. Salmon also noted that the publicity could make it difficult to find an impartial jury and that potential witnesses may be reluctant to testify.

Protests and rallies ensued days after reaching all the way to national coverage of it. Yarl’s mother and Lee Merritt, who represents Ralph Yarl and his family, appeared on CBS This Morning with Gayle King days later to share their side of the story.

Lester was released on a $200,000 bond and pleaded not guilty to both charges on April 19.

ALSO READ: Judge rules Andrew Lester will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members later confirmed the deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia...
Community steps up for family after mother, 2 sons found dead inside camper
Several people in western Kansas captured photos of a landspout in Rush County late Tuesday...
Landspout touches down in western Kansas
scene of shooting at 21st and Grove, in NE Wichita
Woman critically injured in shooting near 21st and Grove
The Harvey County Sheriff's Office is investgiating a homicide after the body of 31-year-old...
Man found dead in Harvey Co. East Park identified, death ruled a homicide
Wichita police are investigating an incident that happened along east Kellogg in which a man...
Man critically injured in east Wichita beating, shot fired

Latest News

Textron Aviation Wichita Sign
Textron, NetJets sign fleet agreement for up to 1,500 Cessna Citation jets
The Wichita Police Department confirmed a woman in her 30s suffered critical injuries after...
Woman critically injured in shooting near 21st and Grove
If you’re out camping with an RV or camper, the advice is to treat the space as your house when...
Awareness about carbon monoxide danger raised after deaths of pregnant mother, 2 sons in camper
carbon monoxide detector in a camper
Awareness about carbon monoxide danger raised after deaths of pregnant mother, 2 sons in camper